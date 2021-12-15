‘If your kid doesn’t use the crosswalk and they do this don’t be surprised or angry if someone hits them’: Viral TikTok of child jaywalking in front of cars sparks debate

A video shared on TikTok of a child jaywalking in front of vehicles has sparked debate among commenters about liability should they get hit by a car.

The video has garnered 1.4 million views on the platform in just six days.

The dash cam footage, shared by @shwizzle13, shows a young boy crossing a four-lane roadway as cars in at least three of the lanes are coming from both directions. A silver truck slows down just in time for him to pass by.

“Parents please teach your kids to go over to the crosswalk,” a digital voiceover says in the video.

Commenters shared similar experiences of having children run into the street as cars pass by.

“Those people driving,” one commenter wrote. “I could just imagine how hard their hearts dropped. I know when kids have done this to me, my heart drops and I have to pull over because my anxiety goes through the roof. I have to wait until my heart calms down.”

Another wrote that they were yelled at by a parent after a child ran out in front of her vehicle.

“Omg yes especially at night,” the user wrote. “One kid ran out of nowhere across the street where his mom waited and I almost hit him yet they yelled at me.”

Some went so far as to suggest that if the child was hit, it was just “natural selection” at work.

Some commenters also felt that parents should teach their children to use crosswalks and to not get upset if they do not use them and get hurt.

“Crosswalks and lights exist for a reason,” one commenter wrote. “If you do that and some car hits you, your fault. Teach your kids, or lose them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @shwizzle13 via TikTok DM regarding the video.

