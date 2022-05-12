‘What do y’all think of the Chick-fil-A Sandwich 3’s?’: Chick-fil-A employee unboxes new uniform in viral TikTok

A new Chick-fil-A employee unboxed his uniform in a now-viral TikTok, leaving commenters shocked by how stylish the new fit is.

In the video posted on May 7 by Jake Turner (@trayjonturner), he opens a paper bag and shows off the new uniform, highlighting the surprisingly stylish pair of black slip-resistant sneakers.

“What do y’all think of the Chick-fil-A sandwich 3s? They’re actually not too bad,” Turner says as he unboxes the shoes. “They gave us all this, and you only have to pay for the shoes.”

The caption reads, “Your newest Chick-fil-A employee!”

The video has garnered over 385,000 views as of May 12.

Several users, including former Chick-fil-A workers, commented on the quality of the uniform and were impressed that he received the uniform for free.

“CFA pants are insane. I’ve literally gotten bleach on them and oil and it doesn’t affect them at all,” one user wrote.

“Free shoes and free pants! Better than so many other fast food places that only give you a shirt and expect you to come in with everything else,” another said.

“Damn Chick-fil-A got y’all decked out. When I worked fast food all they gave me was a shirt I had to pay for,” a third commented.

However, some commenters who said they are former Chick-fil-A workers cautioned Turner against getting too excited about joining the company, citing their own negative experiences.

“Little does he know it’s coming out his first check it will be nothing,” one user commented.

“I pray your experience working at CFA is nothing like mine! Just turned in my uniform on Friday,” another wrote.

Turner pushed back in the comments, writing, “2 days in for me and it’s been great so far.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Turner via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.

