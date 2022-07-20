‘What did the Chick-fil-A employees do to deserve this?’: Customers encouraged to break drive-thru record of ‘most amount of cars served’ in an hour, sparking debate

In the past couple of years, TikTok has been the go-to platform for workers to share their horror stories of working in the service industry. The latest to join the slew of viral videos is a TikToker who claims a Chick-fil-A location is hosting a “Break the Record Day” on July 22. The premise of the event is to encourage customers to break the store’s record of the most amount of cars served in an hour.

In Monroe’s (@monroefreeling) video, he shares a flyer showing details of the event occurring at the Chick-fil-A in North Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

“Help us break our record for the most amount of cars we have served in one hour (262!) Stop by the Chick-fil-A North Mount Pleasant between 12 pm – 1 pm on July 22, place an order – and you’ll receive a FREE Chicken Sandwich coupon!” the flyer reads. “Or, place a Mobile Drive-Thru order using your Chick-fil-A App, and get a FREE Sandwich/Nugget meal coupon!”

“What did the chick fila employees do to deserve this?” the creator wrote in the overlay text. In the caption, he asked viewers to send their prayers.

Monroe’s video received over 743,000 views as of Wednesday, with commenters sympathizing with the employees who would have to handle that shift. Many brought up the discrepancy between the amount of labor a shift of that size would require and the salary Chick-fil-A employees receive.

“All that just to still get payed 12$ max in that 1 hour,” one comment read.

“They better give them bonus pay,” another urged.

“Okay but did the employees agree to this cause I feel like this is borderline cruel,” another wrote.

TikTokers claiming to be Chick-fil-A employees or former employees chimed in with their opinions on the matter.

“We broke the record when I worked there and we literally got nothing for it,” a user wrote.

“Bro we are gonna die that day,” another commented.

Some speculated that the operators get a bonus from corporate for beating the record, which could be the reason for this particular location doing this event.

Users calculated that breaking the record would mean serving more than four cars in one minute. With that said, others stated the best way to help employees is to simply not go.

It is unclear whether the event is isolated to one location or if it’s a common occurrence at Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country. While the chicken sandwich franchise has not released any official press statements on the event, it seems the North Mount Plesant location’s Facebook page did indeed create an event for “Break the Record Day.” As of Wednesday, 63 guests responded to the invite.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monroe via TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via email for this story.

