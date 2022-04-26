Footage of a woman calling out her cheating ex has amassed millions of views and sparked debate on TikTok, six years after it first went viral when the spurned wife posted it on Facebook.

According to the Daily Mail, Leslie Varner, then 25, catfished her husband using her friend Sam’s social media account after learning that he had been DM-ing her inappropriately. She lured her then-husband, Cody, to Sam’s house while they both waited there to see if he’d actually come and be willing to cheat.

The footage, split into five parts on TikTok, shows the aftermath of what happened—with the hugely-viral clips amassing a combined total of 12.5 million views at the time of writing. It is unclear why the clip, which previously made headlines years ago after viral, is going viral once again now.

Across the five clips, which are around 14 seconds each, Varner confronts her husband. “Busted,” she says as she answers the door to her husband, “Fucking busted. I want a divorce.” The husband, who appears nonchalant, replies, “I knew this was gonna happen.”

When asked how long he was cheating on Varner, he retorted, “The fuck does it matter?” before laughing. She then tells her husband that he would no longer see their son, and adds that “infidelity is a felony” in Idaho as he walked away.

In the comments, many users seemed troubled by the husband’s response. “Didn’t seem like he cared that much,” one user said. Another commenter added that his response was “gaslighting at its finest.”

However, others were critical of Varner saying her husband would lose access to their child. “I was sympathetic until she threatened to keep the child from seeing her dad,” one user said. “Their failed relationship has nothing to do with that child.”

Another added, “It’s never ok to weaponize a kid like that.”

Meanwhile, several other users questioned the validity of the video, with the TikTok account not appearing to be associated with Varner. “Not gonna like, this looks scripted, one commenter said. “This video is so old all three of them are in retirement homes,” another added, appearing to recognize the 2016 video from Facebook.

The TikToker who posted the video didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.