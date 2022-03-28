‘I drink one every day and my heart been feeling weird’: TikToker says popular ‘fit’ energy drink Celsius sent him to the doctor

A man on TikTok says he had to go to the doctor after drinking Celsius before every workout for two years.

Celsius is a popular energy drink made with ingredients such as ginger, guarana, green tea, and 7 vitamins. Celsius labels itself as healthier than other energy drinks because its “live fit” drinks contain no sugar; aspartame; high-fructose corn syrup; artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

The TikToker, known as Nick Errante (@nickerrante), thought he was being healthy by drinking Celsius before working out. But in a now-viral video, he shared a photo of himself seemingly at a doctor’s office with several wires and tubes attached to his chest.

“I might still drink it tho,” Errante wrote in the video’s caption. As of Monday, the video received about 104,000 views on TikTok.

Viewers were unnerved by Errante’s testimony, and some seemed concerned that they were currently drinking a Celsius drink.

“Im literally drinking one right now,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Not me currently drinking a Celsius,” another viewer commented.

Other viewers shared their own bad experiences with the energy drink.

“No bc I drink one every day and my heart been feeling weird,” one user said.

One viewer wrote, “Got really sick after drinking one for 4 days straight, never again.”

Someone else said, “I drank it everyday for a week or more and the day I stopped I threw up for how bad my headaches were, never again.”

Some viewers said they are still willing to take the risk of drinking their favorite energy drink.

“risk I’m willing to take,” one TikToker said.

Another TikToker wrote, “Can’t stop won’t stop.”

If you Google it, i.e. search for how often it’s recommended to drink Celsius, the top answer says that it’s fine to have one can daily, per energy drink consumer blog Reize Club: “Yes, you can drink Celsius every day if you want to. However, I would suggest that you don’t drink more than one can of Celsius a day due to its high caffeine content.”

It’s unclear how regularly @nickerrante was consuming the drink as he did not say how often he worked out. According to its website, “drinking CELSIUS 15-20 minutes prior to your exercise or workout routine enhances the benefits of moderate exercise.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Celsius via media request form.

