Video shows alleged drunk driver hitting OnlyFans content creator who was walking her dog

A video captured the moment an OnlyFans content creator and her husband were hit by a car while on a walk with their dog on May 30 in Wales.

Featured Video Hide

In the video, a white car mounts a curb, hitting OnlyFans content creator Finley Taylor and Taylor’s husband Eddie. The car seems to miss the dog. Upon impact, Taylor gets flung into the air.

Advertisement Hide

Both Taylor and her husband sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the Daily Mail. Eddie reportedly sustained cuts and bruises. Meanwhile, Taylor reportedly had to get 15 stitches after suffering from a leg wound, which she told the Sun, exposed the fat deposits under her skin. “It tore my leg open and the fat came out of it,” the 27-year-old said.

She also told the Sun she is now unable to work due to her injury but considers herself “lucky.” “I make adult content online, so nobody is going to want to see me right now as I am,” she said.

“I thought that I was dying. I can’t believe I am alive,” she continued. “’The footage is shocking. I got lucky.”

The woman who allegedly hit the couple has been identified as Emily Down, 27. Down was reportedly stopped by bystanders, arrested, and charged with being over the legal drink-driving limit as well as trying to flee the scene, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement Hide

Today’s top stories

H/T Daily Mail