Bus driver saves mother with child from suicide attempt in viral video

A passing bus driver reportedly stopped a woman with a child from attempting suicide by trying to jump off a bridge in Guangzhou, China.

A viral TikTok from @caroelynne’s features the woman starting to jump off a high bridge while holding her young son before a bus driver stopped his bus, ran out, and hauled the woman off the ledge.

The TikTok, posted Wednesday, appears to replay CCTV footage, possibly from a local news reel. The video amassed over 4.1 million views and 296,500 likes since being posted.

According to Big News Network, the woman and her child are both safe and sound.

Moreover, the video didn’t just trend on TikTok. The clip also made its way to Reddit’s popular page, via the nextfuckinglevel subreddit, where some users similarly debated the woman’s actions and noted the lack of mental health resources in China.

“I’m no expert on China’s medical system but knowing how stigmatized mental health issues generally are throughout Asia she probably didn’t get a whole lot of help,” @antitheist speculated.

Only 2.35% of China’s total health budget is reportedly spent on mental health, and less than 15% of the population has health insurance covering psychiatric disorders.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

If you are a teen dealing with depression or other mental health issues, see PBS.org for a list of resources and organizations that can help you. If you are an adult, see Mental Health Resources.

