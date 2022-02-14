‘Please just order what’s on the menu’: Burger King worker sighs at drive-thru customer who wants no pickles in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A TikToker says that a Burger King employee tried to “make [her] feel like sh*t” for ordering her burger without pickles. She also said that the employee “cut [her] off” when she was ordering and made her wait “two or three minutes” to order.

“I seriously was trying to be extra polite,” Breelyn (@breelynfay) wrote in the overlay text of her TikTok. “I didn’t want him spitting in my food!”

Breelyn’s TikTok has been viewed over 85,000 times. In it, she is heard ordering a number four meal “with cheese and no ketchup,” a medium Coke, a number two meal “with cheese with no pickles and no lettuce,” and a medium Coke Zero. After Breelyn says “no pickles,” the employee taking her order seems to be heard sighing.

The TikTok received over 1,200 comments. Many commenters sided with Breelyn and praised her for how she handled the situation.

“Did he just HUFF AND PUFF?” @mikeeustice commented.

“He shouldn’t work customer service if he gon act like that,” @deziwitdezi commented.

“So sad how you seemed scared when asking for your food while trying to be polite,” @tykesimmer wrote.

“Respect to you for stay respectful,” @monicahampton4 commented.

A select few criticized the TikToker for her modifications to her meal.

“On behalf of every fast food worker, please just order what’s on the menu. This makes our jobs so much harder, god bless fast food workers,” @bobross816 stated.

Others addressed Breelyn’s concerns about the employee spitting in her food.

“I don’t think I would’ve ate that food,” @lil_huey1 commented.

“He’s not gonna spit in the food,” @noahh1133 wrote. “If he’s on drive thru he’s not making your order.”

And some even advised her to drive away if she’s ever in a similar situation again.

“Managers usually have a head set on listening to [your] order. If this is how you’re treated. DRIVE AWAY. The manager is not doing their job,” @user2646146316571 commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Breelyn via Instagram direct message and Burger King via email.

