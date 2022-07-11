‘I always wondered how people have so many bridesmaids’: Woman says brides hire her to be their bridesmaid, sparking debate

Those planning a wedding and unsure about having enough members of their bridal party need not worry, Jen Glantz, a bridesmaid for hire, is available to help.

Glantz, known on TikTok simply as @bridesmaidforhire, has shared many videos about her experiences in her line of work. One recent video has sparked some debate and discussion among viewers.

“Seventy-five percent of the time, when people hire me to be their bridesmaid, it’s a complete secret, and we don’t talk ever again after the wedding ends,” text overlay on the video reads. “And that part never gets easier.”

The clip was viewed over 5 million times.

Viewers are divided by the sentiment of the video, with some insisting that she would be a “forever bestie,” regardless of whether she was hired or not.

“Nah, if I hire you to do me a solid, you’re my friend now,” one commenter wrote.

Some shared how they may not have enough bridesmaids for their prospective weddings, calling Glantz’s service “comforting.”

“Honestly i’ve always been scared as someone with little to no friends of not having ‘enough’ bridesmaids so this is comforting to see,” one said.

“Wait a minute. You can hire a bridesmaid! And here I thought about never having a wedding bc I had no one to be bridesmaids,” another wrote.

Another speculated, after viewing Glantz’s video, that more people hire bridesmaids than people think. “I always wondered how people have so many bridesmaids,” they claimed.

Others found it odd that such a service exists in the first place.

“Wait, there are women who think they HAVE to have bridesmaids to have a wedding? That’s so sad,” one said.

“So complete stranger shows up and nobody has questions?” another questioned.

According to brideandgroomdirect, it is perfectly fine to have any number of bridesmaids and even common to have no bridesmaids at all. The average number, however, is reportedly three to five.

In a separate series of videos posted by Glantz, she explains there are two main reasons why someone might need to hire a bridesmaid.

“Reason number one was because they had friends, they had bridesmaids, but their friends were a bit of a disaster, and they were honestly scared that their friends were going to sabotage their wedding, ruin it, or just not be there for them in the way that they needed,” she says. “Reason number two that people reached out, was because they didn’t have any close friends, which I don’t find weird. Maybe you find (it) weird, but I don’t find that weird.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jen Glantz via email.

