Bride and groomsman’s first look prank on husband-to-be inspires TikTokers to do the same at their weddings

The first look at a wedding can be a highly emotional, nerve-wracking moment for the soon-to-be married couple. It is the first time a couple sees each other on their wedding day, so it is understandably a very memorable experience.

But for one bride, Jessica Fama, on TikTok, the first look was truly going to be an unforgettable moment. Why? She conspired with her beau’s groomsman to do a quick fake out, with the groomsman dressing up in a white minidress and, miraculously, a veil atop his bald head, as a surprise for her husband-to-be.

The groomsman cheekily pinched the groom’s butt to get him to turn around. When the groom spun to see his bride for the first time, he was delightfully surprised to see his best friend in her place. The two started cracking up so hard that the groom appeared to be crying. Then the groomsman said, “Now you really gotta see her though, she looks hot!”

The TikTok went viral, racking up 4.5 million views in five days. Viewers were obsessed with the groom’s reaction, calling it one of the best laughs they’ve ever heard.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone laugh that hard in my life,” one user said, following up with various laughter emojis.

“That’s the most genuine laugh I’ve heard in awhile,” another person wrote.

“I would have peed myself like 5 times the way he’s laughing and holding himself,” one comment read.

Commenters loved the prank because they thought it was a great way to relieve some of the groom’s nerves ahead of the real first look—and the ceremony. Some folks loved it so much that they swore to try it at their own weddings.

“This is actually such a good way to break tension and relax the groom right before the ceremony,” one person remarked.

“I used to be a makeup artist for wedding parties and the first looks would bug me so much I LOVE THIS IM DEAD IM DOING THIS AT MY OWN WEDDING,” another declared.

Folks wanted to know what the groom’s reaction was to the real first look, and Fama posted a follow up showing exactly that.

Viewers loved the sweet moment just as much as the prank and agreed with the groomsman that the bride looked incredible.

“The groomsman was right, she does look hot! Seriously beautiful couple, congratulations!” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fama for comment on the special day.

