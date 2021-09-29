‘You don’t have any control of yourself to go on a diet’: TikToker exposes text messages from bride who demoted her from being maid of honor for being ‘too fat’

A TikToker shared text messages from her cousin telling her that she is demoted from maid of honor to bridesmaid because she doesn’t “have any control of (herself) to go on a diet.”

The video, which has been viewed over 104,000 times since being posted last week, shows the TikToker, Lia, or @liainlouisiana, eating a sandwich from Chick-fil-A as the sound “It’s like a reward” plays. The text exchange is featured as a green screen in the background of Lia. The TikToker notes the messages come from her cousin Alejandra in the text overlay of the video.

The text exchange shows the bride, Alejandra, telling Lia that the bridesmaid group, “Isn’t a therapy session” after apparently having told her to go on a diet.

“Are you embarrassed?” Lia asked her.

“Of what … of telling you to go on a diet .. no … it’s my wedding,” Alejandra said in a series of three messages, according to the screenshot of the texts.

Lia replied that Alejandra “demoted me from maid of honor because I’m fat,” to which Alejandra said “yes.”

“You don’t have any control of yourself to go on a diet,” she said. “I like people with discipline … You are still a bridesmaid … I’m going to sleep goodnight.

Lia told her to have a good night and that she loves her in response.

In a follow-up video regarding the wedding drama, Lia said she was uninvited from the wedding. In the video’s comments section, she wrote that her cousin had uninvited her due to the TikTok video she made about the situation.

“Yeah, I told her about it because it was kind of blowing up and she said I was uninvited, then tried to make it seem like it was my choice I wasn’t going,” she wrote.

On her original video, some viewers told the TikToker that there is no excuse for her cousin to treat her this way after noticing that she was seemingly excusing her cousin’s behavior in the comments section. “I know she is family, and I know how hard it is to stick up to family, but you are worthy of more than this,” one commenter wrote.

After she posted the update letting her followers know she was uninvited, another commenter similarly wrote that “being family doesn’t give someone the right to be an awful human being to you.” “I’m sorry you are sad,” they wrote. “You deserve respect.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @liainlouisiana about her videos.

