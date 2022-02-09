‘That sounds like a phone call to HR’: Boss accidentally sends employee sh*t-talking texts about her work in viral TikTok

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing screenshots of her former boss allegedly speaking ill of her via texts. User @conniewaters31 said she was feeling sick when she asked her boss via text message if she should retest for flu and COVID-19 after previously having tested negative. The boss asked her to “bring the negative result” tomorrow. However, things took a turn when the TikToker received a message from her boss allegedly meant for her boss’ husband.

“For fucks sake!! Already trying to get off work. Her fb pics over the weekend didn’t look like she was sick,” the text message on the screenshot read. The screenshot uploaded to TikTok featured SZA’s popular song “I Hate U” as the soundtrack.

The video moves on to a wall of text saying that the user did indeed test positive for COVID-19 the next day. And the reason she had “missed so many days” before this was because she had experienced a miscarriage.

The video has garnered 1.5 million views since being posted on Jan. 13. Hundreds of comments expressed anger at the boss’ message.

“That sounds like a phone call to HR,” a top comment read.

https://www.tiktok.com/@conniewaters31/video/7052827902785801518/

“That’s how getting sick works,” another user wrote. “You’re fine one day and the next day you don’t feel well. It’s not rocket science.”

The TikToker said she is a medical assistant and worked at a doctor’s office, which some commenters say makes the boss’ reaction worse.

The TikToker clarified in a follow-up video posted the next day that she quit her job then and there. In the update video, the user shared screenshots of what happened after the first text exchange.

“Good luck finding somebody else to fill that position because I’ll be there tomorrow to get my things and that’s it,” the user texted back after receiving the accidental text. The boss apologized for the text but reiterated that the TikToker had missed a lot of work.

“I have because I got married I had a honeymoon and I had a MISCARRIAGE and I’ve been sick,” the user responded.

After receiving no response to her two replies, the boss asked for a phone call.

“Why?” the user replied. “I have nothing left to say.”

Employee and boss relationships have been put under a microscope during the pandemic as workers struggle with parameters like after-hours texts and late-night emails. This has led to concerns about what job perks such as “flexibility” really mean in terms of communication expectations, and controversial policies being heralded by bosses like “life-work integration.” Ontario, Canada recently passed a law making it illegal for bosses to call workers after work hours.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @conniewaters31 via TikTok comment.

