Car dealership calls Black woman ‘Bon Quisha’ on Facebook after she purchased her first car

A racist Facebook post calling a new customer “Bon Quisha” has a North Carolina car dealership in hot water, angering many on social media.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that Lumberton Honda said it fired an employee for the post referring to the customer, Trinity Bethune, as “Bon Quisha” after buying a 2016 Toyota Camry from the dealership.

#NEW: A Lumberton Honda dealership is getting backlash for calling a Black woman "Bon Quisha" on Facebook after she purchased a car.



The post has since been deleted. An employee tells me managers are preparing a statement and that the perpetrator has been fired. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/AWRWNsi0Pt — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 23, 2021

Bethune commented on the now-deleted post, saying, “I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I’m very offended by this post; it’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name, then please don’t address me at all.”

Bethune’s older brother also defended her in a Facebook post:

“This is not how I planned to congratulate my little sister on her first car purchase. This is completely intentional, disgusting, unfair, and many other adjectives I could use to describe this situation.

“Typing Bon Quisha requires effort and intent. I’m outraged that she was publicly humiliated without a public/private apology. I’m waiting to hear back from a couple of my colleagues in the legal space, but please tell me if this is something my family should explore. She’s not well at the moment. If you know her, please send love her way.”

VIDEO: Trinity Bethune is a 21-year-old, young-professional, who works as a personal care assistant in Cumberland County.



Here's what she had to say about being called "Bon Quisha" on the Lumberton Honda dealership Facebook page after buying her very first car on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/zWmgfakT6i — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 23, 2021

Bethune, a 21-year-old personal care assistant in Cumberland County, spoke with WTVD: “It’s a stereotype, for someone to be like ghetto.. It’s something people use toward Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term. I feel like my character was played with.”

Lumberton Honda released a statement apologizing for the post:

“Lumberton Honda and our entire staff sincerely apologize and regret the recent inappropriate post towards one of our valued customers. The action of this former employee does not represent the views or culture of our company.

“Lumberton Honda has been a part of the community for over 18 years, serving thousands of customers of all ethnicities. This incident reminds us that there is always room for improvement.”

The Daily Dot has reached out for comment from Lumberton Honda and Ms. Bethune.

