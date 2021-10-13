‘He’s a creep with me’: Bodycam allegedly captures moment male police officer humped female officer

In body camera footage from January 2019, police officers in Greenburgh, New York, laugh after male officer Jeff Cerone allegedly assaulted female officer Kristin Stein during a roll-call meeting. Cerone allegedly humped Stein and then threw her across the room.

A male officer who witnessed the incident then says, “He likes to play hard to get.”

The bodycam footage, which was taken mistakenly by officer John Pilla, was posted by @truthbetold2019 on TikTok on Oct. 3.

User @truthbetold2019 posted a follow-up video showing bodycam footage of officers discussing the incident with Stein. One of the officers says that Cerone caused “a scene” because he was trying to be the “alpha.”

“Totally uncalled for,” one officer says. “I think he has a crush on her.”

“There’s far more to it,” Stein replies. “He’s a creep with me.”

Two and a half years after the assault, Stein is suing the Greenburgh Police Department for “repeated sexual harassment,” according to News 12 Westchester.

“For a year, I was sexually harassed by my male field training officer,” Stein told News 12. “I was thrown into the desk and I felt someone thrust their groin and stomach area onto my rear end.”

Stein also told the Yonkers Times that Cerone and other officers were obsessed with her sexuality and girlfriend. Cerone allegedly texted Stein asking if “she was going to the beach with her girlfriend in a bikini and high heels,” according to the Yonkers Times.

Stein told News 12 that Cerone is still “on duty.” The Yonkers Times reported that Cerone was “docked” two weeks of vacation after the incident was investigated by the department in 2019.

The Greenburgh Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via phone call. User @truthbetold2019 did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

