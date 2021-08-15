man walking around woman's house

@creecher13/TikTok

Video: Woman catches man lurking around her house in the middle of the night

He was ‘definitely NOT up to something good,’ one TikToker commented.

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Published Aug 15, 2021

Thanks to a Blink home security camera, a woman was able to stop an intruder from possibly breaking and entering into her home in the middle of the night. 

Featured Video Hide

In a video posted to the TikTok account @creecher13, the woman says that, around midnight, she saw a strange man lurking around her home. She says she has never seen or met him before. 

Advertisement Hide

As he gets closer to her home, she begins talking to him through the security system. When she first says “hello,” it appears to catch the man off guard. He stumbles back and begins walking to another part of the house. 

@creecher13

I was pre-warned because of my Blink cameras. Get some! Easy to intstall & inexpensive. #blink #blinkcameras #security #notapaidpromotion

♬ original sound – Trish

“I’m kinda lost. I don’t have a cell phone,” he said. “Can you tell me where I am?” He then mumbles to himself and walks away. 

A moment later, the man comes back, having changed shirts and wrapped the first shirt around his fist. Many commenters warned that he likely did this because he was preparing to break a window and force his way inside. 

Advertisement Hide

He left, however, after the woman’s adult son and dog began making noise inside. The woman commented that she called the police shortly after. The police are reportedly still looking for the man.

In the comments, viewers expressed relief that nothing happened to the woman. 

“He was planning on putting his fist through the glass!” one wrote. “You’re lucky your kid was home.” 

“Now this was scary,” another wrote. “Definitely NOT up to something good! Stay safe.”

Today’s top stories

‘Always dinner and a show’: Viral TikTok captures fight between worker and customer at Waffle House
‘Y’all really thought the people were gonna be on your side?’: TikToker slammed for filming confrontation with Wendy’s worker in drive-thru
TikToker shares video of guy at bar ‘mansplaining’ law to her—the day she took the bar exam
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 15, 2021, 9:44 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels