‘Only ONE employee and 15 of us wanted pizza’: Customer helps Blaze Pizza worker make orders in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows an apparent consequence of only having one employee on call: customers offering to do the job themselves.

In a now-viral video uploaded by Anastasia Rogers (@anaxoxy), a group is shown standing in the middle of Blaze Pizza while laughing. The text overlay on the screen reads: “This Blaze Pizza had only ONE employee and 15 of us wanted pizza.”

That apparently led one member of Rogers’s group to get behind the counter himself, and it looks like the lone worker was OK with the help. The video shows the employee making pizzas, while Rogers’s friend washes his hands and prepares to get to work himself.

“When you bring a group and someone offers to help,” Rogers said.

Shortly after, from behind the counter, the friend said: “So, y’all need to figure out exactly what you want.”

It’s not clear how many pizzas Rogers and their friends ordered; it’s also not immediately clear whether the friend had any experience in the service or food preparation industries. In their video, though, Rogers praised the worker there and assured viewers he did the best that he could.

“How do they expect one person to do everything?” they captioned their post. “#Ridiculous, but #BestLunchEver. Great customer service tho he needs a raise!” Their video has over 242,000 views.

In the comments, many people also applauded the friend for his willingness to step in and help.

“He needs to be the manager,” said one viewer.

“Man this is awesome! I ran a whole Pizza Hut by myself. A week later [I] quit. Too much stress lol. Good for you guys,” read another comment.

“Good work dude, hope you get [half] price of your food,” another viewer said.

Rogers responded that they think their friend got his pizza for free. They also noted that the worker told them an employee just “quit without notice”—which is likely why he was behind the counter alone.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, Rogers said their friend helped for 30 minutes, after which the store, located in rural Iowa, was “slow again.”

“The employee working was amazing,” they said. “It was probably the best experience I’ve ever had at a fast food place. My friend, Curtis, actually had a blast making pizzas. We felt so bad he was working alone, so we were happy to help!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blaze Pizza by email.

More fast food news