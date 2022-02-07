‘Price gouging for Black History Month’: TikToker shows ‘Black Girl Magic’ wine at Target has overcharged ‘sale’ price

A video showing a possible upcharge on “Black Girl Magic” branded rosé at Target has garnered viral attention on TikTok, with 238,000 views on the platform.

Posted by @TheMPMalloy, the video shows a $4 difference between the posted price of the bottle of rosé and what a sign claiming its sale price is.

“Sale’s offering $22.99 for Black Girl Magic Rosé,” @theMPMalloy says in the video. “You lift it up and it says $18.99 for the same exact 750 milliliter rosé bottle… What in the hell?”

Some commenters claimed that the wine is currently available at Trader Joe’s for $15.99, and that Target would price match to its competitors. Although prices for the wine at Trader Joe’s were not available, the beverage goes for $17.99 at Total Wine, according to the retailer’s website.

Others wrote that the point wasn’t a matter of price-matching, but of the raised price during February, the month in which Black history is celebrated in the U.S.

“Y’all keep saying price match but that’s not the issue,” one commenter wrote. “It’s not really on sale and they have a sign that says it is.”

“Price gouging for Black history month,” another said.

Another commenter called the sale a performance of support for financial gain.

“Corporate companies only support for financial gain!” the commenter wrote. “We have so much buying power and we’re the only ones who don’t know it.”

Similarly, another commenter identified the faux-sale as pandering.

“It’s the pandering that just frustrates me,” they wrote. “I would prefer it if these companies would stop. They didn’t care before. They just want our money.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target directly via email, as well as to @TheMPMalloy via Instagram DM regarding the video.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot