‘Can’t believe Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford didn’t dress up for Halloween’: Billie Eilish and boyfriend’s baby and old man costumes spark debate

'Every adult in Billie Eilish’s life has failed her.'

Internet Culture

Posted on Oct 31, 2022

The internet isn’t laughing at Bille Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford’s baby and old man Halloween costumes. The couple has an 11-year age difference.

As reported by Pop Crave on Sunday 30, Eilish, 20, and her boyfriend, Rutherford of rock band the Neighborhood, dressed up as a baby and an old man for Halloween. In photos, Eilish is seen wearing a bonnet and fuzzy slippers and Rutherford has a bald cap on.

The costume has received a multitude of reactions via Twitter, with many presuming that the costume is poking fun at the couple’s age gap—and that their joke isn’t very funny.

“Billie Eilish and her creep boyfriend dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween isn’t doing what they think it’s doing,” @_indigo_pink tweeted.

“Can’t believe Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween,” @thisismecrying tweeted.

broken hearts

“Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby and Jesse Rutherford dressed up as an old man for halloween… I hate it so much,” @1ibraluxxx tweeted.

Others took the conversation around the couple’s costume to express their disdain for the relationship.

“Every adult in Billie Eilish’s life has failed her,” @bribrisimps tweeted. “Because why do you continue to let her get intimate with men 10+ years older than her.”

“Billie Eilish should be single for halloween,” @4ngelpie tweeted.

Eilish rose to prominence at 13 when she released her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” in 2015. Eilish is rumored to have dated Matthew Taylor Vorce, who is 10 years her senior, last year.

*First Published: Oct 31, 2022, 11:21 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

