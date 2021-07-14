Video: Best Buy worker says he was fired after taking down suspected shoplifter

A TikToker is claiming he was fired from Best Buy after stopping someone he thought was a shoplifter.
The video, shared by @freddya1358, garnered 2.2 million views on the platform since it was posted on Tuesday. It shows the worker sitting at a desk by the sliding entrance and exit doors of a Best Buy.
A man walks through the exit. The Best Buy worker grabs the backpack of the alleged shoplifter, and a “tug-of-war” of sorts ensues over the bag. “Got fired for stopping this guy, he called corporate said I didn’t social distance lol. Not even mad. #enjoy #whoshiring,” the TikToker captioned the clip.
The company reportedly has an asset protection team to “maintain a safe and secure environment,” but it’s not clear whether the company requires this level of confrontation. Several commenters, including some who claimed to be employed or formerly employed by Best Buy, mentioned that loss prevention policies typically do not allow employees to physically engage suspected shoplifters.
“Used to work at a Best Buy,” wrote @rodney604. “When doing asset protection, they specifically instruct you to not touch/physically stop people from stealing. Your fault.”
Another user added that this type of action could leave the company liable if an employee gets injured.
Others defended the TikToker, taking issue with the apparent logic used by corporate.
“So corporate is saying it’s OK to steal at Best Buy???” @disneymatt01 wrote. “Because we can just say whatever we want and that employees I’ll get fired. NICE.”
And others noted how the worker probably doesn’t make enough to potentially risk his life over some merchandise.
The Daily Dot has reached out to Best Buy regarding the incident.
