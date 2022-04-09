TikToker claims her favorite bar is closing because a bouncer murdered someone on his shift

A woman on TikTok is going viral after claiming her favorite bar is closing because a bouncer murdered someone on his shift and continued to work.

The video, posted by @adairmaloo, features the original poster in frame while the text overlay reads, “when a bar you frequent weekly is closing indefinitely bc your favorite bounder MURDERED someone ON HIS SHIFT and then returned back to WORK THE REST OF HIS SHIFT….and is now being charged with manslaughter i-”

While some commenters immediately asked for a storytime, others determined based on context clues that she was likely speaking about Sons of Boston, a Boston bar and restaurant which recently lost its liquor license following an altercation that ended in an alleged stabbing.

Boston 25 News, a local media outlet, reported that the Boston Licensing Board unanimously voted to suspend the liquor license. The board claimed this was based on the belief that it would be unsafe to allow the bar to continue to operate. They cited six separate licensing violations, including assault and failure to call the police.

“I do not believe Sons of Boston can adequately protect the public within their license premise and I do not believe they are operating a law-abiding business,” said Kathleen Joyce.

The chairwoman of the Boston Licensing Board continued, “I believe it is unsafe for them to continue to operate, someone died directly at the hands of their staff.”

The incident which she refers to happened on March 9, when the bouncer, Alvaro Omar Larrama, turned away a patron, Daniel Martinez, from the bar. After the alleged exchange, Larrama pursued Martinez down the street, where he was reportedly stabbed. Martinez later died from his wounds.

The bouncer is currently facing a murder charge, and Sons of Boston is listed as temporarily closed on Google.

Comments on the video ranged from joking to serious.

One comment, liked by the original creator, says, “Sounds like a dedicated employee 2 me.” Another commenter said, “I work right near there and was working the night it happened and was scared.”

One woman sympathized with the original poster mourning the loss of her favorite bar, saying, “Reminds me of when my fav tattoo artist stabbed someone in his shop and now I can’t get any more tats from him cause he’s in jail.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both @adairmaloo and Sons of Boston, via comment on her video and contact form on their website respectively.

