office cubicle background with sign inset "I'm autistic. I prefer direct, literal and detailed communication. If I am: not making eye contact, not greeting you back, not understanding your social cues, etc. There is no malicious intent. It is the autism. Thank you for understanding."

AVAVA/Shutterstock @aegoaegyo/TikTok

Autistic worker makes sign to hang in office after allegedly getting disciplined for being a ‘bad communicator’

'I know this was a fun conversation with HR.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

IRL

Posted on May 12, 2022

In response to allegedly getting disciplined at work for perceived poor communication, an autistic TikTok creator created a sign alerting co-workers to their neurological difference and shared it on the platform, where commenters are sharing similar experiences.

Posted by @aegoaegyo, the video shows a simple sign in a sans-serif typeface that reads, “I’m autistic. I prefer direct, literal and detailed communication. If I am: not making eye contact; not greeting you back; not understanding your social cues, etc.; there is no malicious intent. it is the autism. Thank you for understanding.”

“I made an autism sign at work bc i got booked for disciplinary meeting for being a bad communicator,” the TikToker captioned the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@aegoaegyo/video/7095831101721054469

Those who shared similar experiences wrote that they have also been misunderstood at work.

“Also I got pulled into the office for ‘isolating myself’ and people were ‘worried’,” one commenter wrote. “I was just sitting in a different break room for some quiet time.”

“I got called out for ‘needing to have my hand held’ when really I just needed clear instructions/direct communication so I knew I was doing the job right,” another commenter wrote.

“Not me being told I have ‘negative body language’ and being reprimanded for not saying ‘good morning’ every single day,” a third said.

In a follow-up video, @aegoaegyo addressed some commenters who they said were asking if they are professionally- or self-diagnosed.

“The funniest thing about the comment section of my autism sign video is the people who are asking me, ‘are you self-diagnosed? Are you formally diagnosed?'” they say in the video. “Do you think neurotypical people would make a sign like that? Do you think that would happen? Do you think a neurotypical person would do that?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aegoaegyo regarding the video via Twitter.

Today’s top stories

‘Best revenge ever’: Woman schedules her ex-boyfriend’s jail visits on the same day and cancels them, sparking debate
‘Don’t add random people on Xbox’: Man says he was fired after his boss secretly friended him
‘How are you gonna wake up and want some orange chicken?’: Panda Express worker blasts customers who come in for breakfast, sparking debate
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: May 12, 2022, 8:46 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She graduated with her Bachelors in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020.

Brooke Sjoberg