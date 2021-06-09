‘I don’t like mice but that’s messed up’: Farmer burns mice alive to save his crops in viral TikTok—and viewers are divided

This article contains graphic content.
A farmer in Australia shared a TikTok video of him burning mice alive in a barrel, and viewers are not happy. TikTok flagged the video as “sensitive content.”
The farmer, @andyj3825, has almost 13,000 followers, and his video has garnered over 6 million views.
The TikTok shows dozens of mice falling from a grain conveyor belt into a barrel full of flames. Only a few of the mice escape falling into the fire and scurry away.
According to the Daily Mail, the farmer was attempting to save his crops as there is currently a “mice plague” destroying thousands of farmers’ crops, property, and equipment.
One user commented, “I don’t like mice but that’s messed up,” to which the creator replied, “Your (sic) messed up.”
Another user commented, “The lack of empathy people have these days is concerning.”
Not all viewers are concerned, though. Some seemed to appreciate the farmer’s actions, even encouraging the farmer to make the barrel “bigger.”
And some are simply divided. “Yes it’s a problem but really!” one said. “That is so cruel.”
“I HATE the mice , and I get that we cannot have them on the farms like this. but burning them alive…” another said.
“This is brutal but I’m on the farmer’s side here,” a third wrote.
A consecutive TikTok video shows several mice falling from the conveyor belt into an empty barrel with no fire. The farmer captioned it, “Catching them to give to all the snowflakes.”
@andyj3825 did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment by the time of publication.
Today’s top stories
|Billie Eilish accidentally flashes camera in viral TikTok—and fans are praising how she handled it
|‘Why does the burden always fall on the consumers instead of these corporations?’ Uber Eats driver cries after getting low tip in viral TikTok
|‘She looks really pretty doing it, and that’s because it’s faked’: TikTok beekeeper called out for allegedly staging her videos
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.