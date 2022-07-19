‘No glove, no love’: TikToker shares responses she’s gotten after asking men to wear a condom, sparking debate

In a series of viral videos, TikToker Chloe (@burn4chlo) shared the responses she has received from men after asking them to wear a condom.

“More reasons why #mensuck,” she captioned the first video, which has over 6.1 million views.

The reasons in the video include “don’t be a buzzkill,” “It’s not going to be fun for me,” “Seriously? Most girls don’t care,” and “can you just take plan B tomorrow?”

In the comments section, users share similar experiences.

“‘I’m too big.’ No sir, no you are NOT,” one user said.

“The fact they are only thinking of pregnancy and not disease is even more scary,” another commented.

“No glove, no love,” a third user said.

In a part two video, Chloe shares even more responses.

“Things men have said to me when I asked them to wear a condom… PART TWO,” the overlay text reads.

“But I got tested 3 years ago,” “I’ll find someone else then,” and “way to kill the mood” were among some of the responses Chloe shared.

The comments section is full of users sharing other responses they’ve been given and a discussion about why most men react the same.

“Don’t forget the ‘it doesn’t feel the same,’” one user said

“Please tell me you kicked these boys out,” another commented.

“My partner said to me the other day to go on the pill again because he doesn’t like wearing them and I said just have a vasectomy,” a third user shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chloe via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

