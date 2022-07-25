‘These restaurants want you to believe everything is freshly cooked’: Applebee’s employee shared a behind-the-scenes look at making pasta, sparking debate

In a viral video with over 6.5 million views, a TikToker known as @heavyprophet13 records himself making pasta for his alleged job at an Applebee’s restaurant in Buffalo, New York.

“This is how to make a delicious pasta from Applebee’s,” the overlay text on the video reads.

The cook starts by taking a serving-size plastic container and scooping cooked penne pasta out of a bigger container. Once putting the cooked pasta into boiling water, he drains the penne and puts it into a small plastic container.

Assembly begins with the Applebee’s employee scooping two spoonfuls of pasta sauce onto the penne, spilling some sauce into mashed potatoes that were set aside in the process. After plating the pasta, the cook adds three sauce-covered chicken tenders, a handful of chopped bacon, and garnish.

In the comments, users express their surprise at what a chain restaurant kitchen looks like.

“I don’t know why I’m devastated but here I am,” one user commented.

“The word Chef is used pretty loosely huh,” a second user said.

“I would’ve at least assume you take the pasta from the water, add it to a skillet pan with the sauce, cook it, season, cheese, simmer, flip, plate,” another shared.

“A fact is most chain restaurants prepare food this way. go to small mom and pop places for fresh food,” a fourth user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Applebee’s via email.

