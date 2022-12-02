‘You are a disgusting piece of crap’: Worker says ‘Karen’ neighbor told him to ‘get out’ of parking spot, accused him of not being a tenant

‘Karens’ are running rampant. They have been documented in stores, parking lots, and so forth, causing issues. This time, a Boston ‘Karen’ went viral on TikTok after she was caught on camera at an apartment complex parking lot accusing a tenant of not living there.

The video was posted by user Tyler Dilisio (@tylerdilisio) after what he deemed a long day as a construction worker. In the clip, Dilisio sits in his parked car as a woman waves her hands at him outside his window.

As he rolls down the window, the woman says, “I got your plate, you’re gonna be in real trouble. You’re sitting in the car and I need to park here.”

Dilisio responds that he’s “parking here” because he “lives here.” The woman then demands he “get out” and that he “doesn’t have a car pass.”

The argument escalates as Dilisio claims to have a car pass and that it’s “none of [her] business.” That’s when the ‘Karen’ accuses the TikToker of “not living there” despite claiming to “see him a lot,” and demands he moves his car so she can park there.

Dilisio isn’t having it, saying “that’s now how it works” as he rolls up his window. The ‘Karen’ calls him a “disgusting piece of crap.” He responds with “your mother,” which stuns the woman leading her to hit the window as she walks away.

Dilisio vents his frustration in the caption, writing, “Got home from work, parked in my paid spot and gotta deal with this shit.”

The video amassed 36 million views as of Friday where viewers mocked the woman for accusing Dilisio of not living there even though she sees him often.

“How can she see you there ALL THE TIME yet deduce you don’t live there?” one viewer asked.

“‘I see you a lot’ I mean that’s usually what happens when you live in the same area as someone else,” a second commented.

Others praised Dilisio for the way he handled the neighbor.

“This needs to be the standard of how we handle Karens,” one viewer stated.

“Finally someone who handled a Karen in the best way the window rolling up,” a second agreed.

“Finally somebody who not just letting ppl or Karen’s talk to them any kind of way… I approve this video,” a third user wrote.

