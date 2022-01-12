‘This is still deemed inhabitable’: TikToker claims apartment management refused to relocate her after unit flooded

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 9, TikToker Kendall Bacon (@kendall_bacon) says that after her apartment in Chicago flooded, Imprint Apartments, her management company, said they weren’t able to relocate her because her apartment was still “inhabitable.” Her apartment had allegedly flooded with 2 inches of water.

The TikTok shows Bacon walking around in the water, which ripples as she takes a step. Her video has received over 76,000 views.

“Spent last night in 2 inches of water for 5 hours waiting for literally anyone from management to help me,” Bacon wrote in the TikTok’s caption. She also added that “anyone in the Chicago apartment market” should “stay away from Imprint Apartments” in the video’s overlay text.

In the comments under the video, Bacon said that Imprint has blocked her from posting on its community board.

“Please message me,” she commented. “Let’s work together to make our voices heard!”

Commenters under Bacon’s TikTok were full of suggestions to help improve her situation.

“Call the health department,” commented @erinengerran. “That is not livable conditions.”

“Your [renter’s] insurance will likely cover the cost of a hotel and then go after the landlord,” wrote @_ej257_.

“I had something similar happen to me,” commented @user5757289769134. “If you google your city inspector website for tenants seeking inspection, a city inspector will come out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bacon via TikTok comment and left a voicemail with Imprint Apartments.

