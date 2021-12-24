Amazon driver says he was fired for dunking basketball in empty driveway, sparking debate

In a TikTok posted this week, an Amazon delivery driver is seen dunking a basketball in a customer’s driveway. He says that he was fired for doing so.
Commenters responded in disbelief and @jazzaiha, who posted the video, said in the comments that he really was fired from Amazon for the activity shown in the TikTok.
“It was kinda crazy,” commented @jazzaiha. “There was a neighbor who caught me on Ring camera and snitched on me by posting it on Nextdoor.”
Despite @jazzaihia having a little over 300 followers and only posting the TikTok in question, the video has been viewed over a million times.
TikTok users commented that they’ve seen Amazon workers do more extreme things than dunk a basketball in a customer’s driveway hoop.
“There’s no way,” commented @am_collects. “Two Amazon dudes parked in front of my house for a smoke sesh while I’m waiting for them to deliver my packages.”
“What about the dude that gave new meaning to the term smashing pumpkins?” wrote @julieleslie07, referencing a viral video that shows an Amazon delivery driver throwing a customer’s pumpkins and breaking them.
Others listed reasons for why @jazzaiha’s firing checks out.
“He touched there personal property, which is a COVID violation,” wrote @skaggsse26.
“It’s the owner’s property,” commented @theone23__. “Also, Amazon is liable if the employee gets hurt or [breaks] something.”
The Daily Dot has reached out to @jazzaiha and Amazon.
