A woman crying with a mask on.

‘I’ve never felt more degraded’: TikToker says Alaska Airlines stewardess slut shamed, threatened her over outfit

Many feel the apology letter the company sent her wasn't really an apology.

Siobhan Ball 

Siobhan Ball

IRL

Published Aug 2, 2021   Updated Aug 2, 2021, 1:35 pm CDT

TikToker Sierra, or @sierrasteadman, posted a tearful video to her account after an Alaska Airlines stewardess allegedly slut shamed her and threatened to have her thrown off the plane over her outfit.

ive never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad. F ALASKA AIRLINES!!!!!!! #fyp

Captioning the post with “I’ve never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad” Sierra went on to add via comments that the stewardess grabbed her arm when she tried to walk away from her and that she was “screaming in [her] face.”

When I tried to walk away from her because she was screaming in my face she grabbed my warm
sierrasteadman/tiktok

Something which many commenters were quick to point out constitutes assault, with advice to sue over it not far behind.

In many states that counts as assault and battery
sierrasteadman/tiktok
Her man must've been on the plane, file a complaint against her. Assault for grabbing your arm!
Nikki/TikTok
that counts as assault!!!!!!!!! get ur bag!!!!
Nikki/TikTok
Sierra went on to post another TikTok showing the outfit she was wearing at the time. Consisting of loose shorts, a cropped top and a baggy zip up jacket, the outfit conformed to both the law and Alaska Airlines’ own dress code which states “the requirement is simply a neat and well-groomed appearance” and only bars “Clothing that is soiled or tattered and bare feet.”

@sierrasteadman

Reply to @emma.el15 #greenscreen

She also placed a follow up comment on this TikTok, stating “outfit aside, there was no reason to physically & verbally assault me & humiliate me, especially when I complied w her request”.

outfit aside, there was no reason to physically & verbally assault me & humiliate me, especially when I complied w her request".
sierrasteadman/tiktok

After Sierra’s mother wrote to Alaska Airlines with a complaint about the incident, the company responded, and Sierra shared that response in a third video. In it, the company apologized that the two of them “did not feel” that they had been treated with “the utmost respect, compassion and care”. They also promised that an internal investigation would be carried out but that, due to “privacy concerns”, they would not be able to share the results with the two women.

@sierrasteadman

Reply to @llilyyrose the email they wrote my mom..

For many of her followers this wasn’t enough, with some comparing it to the standard non-apology of “I’m sorry you were offended.”

sounds like "I'm sorry you FEEL you deserve an apology even though you don't" and that's not it
Zen/TikTok
Is it just me or is them saying "both did not feel that way" is the same as when a person apologises and says "I'm sorry if what I said offended you"
Zen/TikTok
why're they apologising for your own feelings and not the behaviour of their employee
Ebony/TikTok

Since Sierra posted her first TikTok about the incident, TikTokers have been commenting on Alaska Airlines’ official TikTok account, demanding that they address the situation as well as stating that they will never fly with them as a result.

How about you address what you put @sierrasteadman through instead
Ebony/TikTok
Hold your employees accountable thanks
Zoody ASMS/tiktok
Won't be flying with you guys anymore since y'all slut shame! Wonder what else y'all shame behind our backs
Zoody ASMS/tiktok

The Daily Dot has contact both @sierrasteadman and Alaska Airlines and will update if they respond.

*First Published: Aug 2, 2021, 1:32 pm CDT

