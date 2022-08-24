‘Total invasion of privacy’: Airbnb host filmed entering ‘unannounced’ while adult creators are mid-production

An adult content creator says that her Airbnb host entered where she was staying while she and other adult content creators were in the middle of production.

Isla Moon (@thought.you.blocked.me) posted a TikTok on Aug. 23. The video’s overlay text reads: “Our Airbnb host came in unannounced while we were in full production.” In her video, the host speaks with Moon and the other content creators in the room about Uber Eats. Moon explains that the group told their Airbnb host that they were a “yoga club,” so when the host entered, they had put on workout apparel.

“He asked us to show our yoga mats,” Moon wrote in the video’s overlay text. A member of the group sits on a towel on the floor.

In a comment on the video, Moon clarified that the group was not shooting any adult content in their Airbnb—only TikToks. By Aug. 25, Moon’s video had almost 2.5 million views.

In comments on her video, Moon says the Airbnb host told the group they had “issues” with their neighbor and that the first night Moon’s group was at the property, the neighbor made a noise complaint to police. She also alleges in a comment the host had microphones and cameras in the Airbnb, which she discovered after he came in unannounced.

In an Airbnb post on the company’s Help Center site, the company clarifies that hosts can have recording devices in “public spaces,” like a driveway or common spaces, if the devices are disclosed to guests. Public spaces do not include “sleeping areas for bathrooms.”

Many commenters who identified themselves as Airbnb hosts said they wouldn’t enter their property unannounced when it had been rented.

“Im a AIRBNB host and I never go there inside if they making a video or something,” @.teohmei commented. “Its their privacy only that, if they need something, they gonna ask.”

“I don’t even talk to my guests unless they ask for something,” @laurensmith426 wrote.

“I always text anyone in our space renting for production that I’m coming if I HAVE to so I don’t interrupt something,” @nixxnak commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Moon and Airbnb.

