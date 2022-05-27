‘Y’all better help us clean up after Norman Bates’: Airbnb host found her apartment completely trashed with blood on the walls after guest’s 6-month stay

An Airbnb host shows massive damage left from a guest who stayed in her apartment for six months in a viral TikTok video.

The creator, Jazmin Jones (@jazminrjones), wrote in the caption, “@AirBnb y’all better help us clean up after Norman Bates 👀 #airbnb.”

The TikTok video, shared May 26, showcases exactly how trashed her apartment was after the guest’s stay. The text overlay reads, “POV: you come home to the realization that your AirBnb guest was a literal demon…,” referencing the blood on the walls that the guest left for her to clean.

Throughout the video, Jones pans the camera throughout her apartment to reveal trash littered across the floor and piled up into corners. Items in the bedroom appear to have been knocked over, and there’s a large brown stain on the crumpled sheets. A plethora of tiny hairs were left on the bathroom counter, while the soap stand in the shower appears to be completely broken off. In the kitchen, dishes are piled up in the sink, which she says started to grow mold.

The creator also claims her apartment is now infested with mice, and her front door is broken and unable to open. Jones claims in the text overlay that the guest was a 36-year-old professor, adding in the comments that they stayed for six months.

At the end of the video, the TikToker says she and her friend had to leave through the fire escape. Jones adds that she’s trying to book hazard cleaners and pest control, in addition to finding emergency housing.

The video of her Airbnb horror story has garnered over 220,000 views on TikTok.

Many commenters were shocked at the trashed apartment. “What was he possibly doing in there???!” one viewer questioned.

Another user said, “Nah, what? He’s gotta pay for damages.”

“That’s a suspicious amount and pattern of blood,” one commenter suggests.

“I can’t believe the absolute disrespect someone can have for another persons home and belongings…” another viewer wrote.

Others tagged AirBnb to get the company’s attention. “!! So sorry this happened to u… rlly hope @airbnb help you thru this but also let us all know if we can do something !!”

Jones thanked commenters for getting Airbnb’s attention, however, she says she isn’t able to speak with “real people” at the company until she can total the damage.

“We knew better but made a deal with the apparent devil,” she said in a comment. “We are trying to sue and get the deposit, but that requires itemizing the damage (which is covered in body fluids) and filing a police report.”

In a follow-up video, Jones shows a cleaning crew helping to disinfect the apartment and throw away unsalvageable furniture. She claims the guest left behind “hospital paperwork” that indicates the blood on the wall was his.

“We have contacted the authorities and will be approaching this like a crime scene/lawsuit,” she wrote via text overlay on the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jones via TikTok comment and Airbnb via email.

