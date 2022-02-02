‘That’s all it takes: A minute for someone to steal your car’: 7-Eleven worker posts late-night ‘munchies’ run gone wrong in viral TikTok

Surveillance footage shared on TikTok shows a woman’s car getting stolen at a gas station because she left it running and didn’t lock the door when she went inside.

The footage was posted by Harmanjeet Singh (@atx.harman), a TikToker who appears to be a gas station cashier in Austin, Texas. In other videos, he regularly posts his day-to-day interactions at work and can be seen wearing a 7-Eleven shirt, in addition to tagging “#7Eleven” on TikTok.

Singh poked fun at the woman, narrating his version of what happened as he showed the surveillance footage.

“C’mon people. Lock your damn cars—even if you think you’re only going to be in there a minute, lock them,” Singh said in the video. “That’s all it takes: A minute for someone to steal your car.”

Singh joked that the woman was more upset about losing the “plant-based stuff” in the car rather than the car itself. Because as he explained, that’s what brought her to a gas station in the middle of the night—she got the munchies.

After the woman entered the convenience store, a man appeared and slowly approached the still-running vehicle. He opened the car door, hopped inside, and drove away.

But at least the thief used his turn-signal when leaving the gas station parking lot, Singh pointed out.

A minute later, the woman walked back out of the store and walked around in confused circles when she saw her car was gone.

“Go around in circles as much as you want, ma’am. Your car is gone,” Singh said, addressing the woman. “You should have locked the damn thing.”

The footage received 1.3 million views and more than 3,800 comments on TikTok as of Wednesday. Viewers couldn’t believe that people leave their cars running when they leave.

“Why do people leave cars running?!?” one viewer commented on the video.

“You basically just gave someone your car why would you leave it running,” another viewer wrote with a laughing emoji.

A different user said, “I’ve never understood that. How hard it is to take your key out and turn off ur car.”

Car theft aside, other viewers couldn’t get over Singh’s commentary in the video. Several of them commented their favorite lines accompanied by laughing and crying emojis.

One viewer simply wrote, “The commentary.”

“Unbelievable commentary. Sign this guy up for America’s funniest home videos,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @atx.harman via TikTok comment.

