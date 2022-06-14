Tenant says landlord charged her $20 for one laundry cycle

A tenant’s rant about being charged $20 for one laundry cycle in her apartment building has resonated with some viewers on TikTok.

TikToker Amanda (@thatdemonicbaker), who is also a pastry chef, says their landlord installed new washers and dryers in the 50-unit building.

Previously, Amanda says her apartment building used coin-operated laundry machines, which they say presented a completely different problem, given the national coin shortage impacting consumers since the early days of the pandemic.

“I’m like, ‘that’s wonderful news because I’m sick of going to the bank every week because there’s a fucking coin shortage, and I keep telling the bank, ‘I don’t know what that has to do with me or my ability to do laundry but for some reason this is a hindrance,'” Amanda says.

When the new machines were installed, none of them were functional, Amanda alleges in the video. Amanda notes that either they weren’t plugged in or a payment method had not been set on the machine, leaving them unusable.

The tenant says that the lease “promised” washers and dryers. “And now I don’t have those, so why the fuck did you raise my rent $100 this year?” she recalls questioning.

A few days later, when the machines were up and running, they say they observed a cost increase of about $2 but that she was ultimately charged $10 per machine. She says she only discovered the $10 charges when looking at her bank account. Amanda showcases the charges in the video.

To top it off, Amanda alleges, the new machines didn’t complete a spin cycle, leaving them to hand wring her clothes.

When they reached out to their apartment manager, she alleges she was told to reach out to somebody else to “see what they can do.” “You are quite literally and actively stealing from me,” Amanda says. “What you can do is give me my money back.”

Amanda has not shared any updates regarding the situation, but viewers shared their empathy in the comments section. More than 92,000 people have viewed the video on TikTok.

“Me who owns a house, still getting mad with you,” one commenter wrote.

“Glad you shared this is seems like this is so relatable to lots of people on here including me!” another commenter wrote. “Like that’s so messed up!”

“My first week at my old apartment I feel you smh,” a third said.

Other commenters recommended purchasing a small personal washing machine and dryer to keep in her apartment, with some saying that doing so has saved them time, money, and frustration.

“I advise anybody running into a similar situation to buy a portable washer, they’re cheap small and pretty easy to use,” one commenter urged.

“Listen I know it’s an investment but my husband bought mini washer dryer no hook ups,” another commenter said. “They actually paid for themselves already.”

“Invest in a portable washer dryer combo. they are $100-$150 on Aalmart or Amazon and they are small enough to hide in a closet and a money saver,” another claimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatdemonbaker via Instagram direct message regarding her video.

