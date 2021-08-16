The logo of Wikipedia on a webpage behind a magnifying glass.

IB Photography/Shutterstock

Wikipedia pages briefly defaced with Nazi flag

Wikipedia says the vandalism was reverted within five minutes.

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Tech

Published Aug 16, 2021   Updated Aug 16, 2021, 1:28 pm CDT

Numerous pages on Wikipedia were briefly defaced on Monday with images of a Nazi flag.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, told the Daily Dot on Monday that a wiki template used to support page functionality was vandalized with a Nazi flag that appeared for a few minutes “on a number of articles covering a diverse range of topics.”

Several people on social media early on Monday noted that they were seeing the Nazi flag while they browsed the site.

“Has Wikipedia been hacked? I’m opening new tabs and they’re coming up with swastikas / Nazi flags???” Ben Travis, the deputy online editor at Empire magazine wrote on Twitter.

“Wtf is happening to @Wikipedia??? I open up the site and a Nazi flag shows up,” another person wrote.

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter also noticed the defaced pages, writing that she thought the popular encyclopedia site had “been hacked.”

The vandalism was fixed within five minutes, a spokesperson for Wikimedia said, and the “template was protected from additional negative behavior by volunteer administrators within fifteen minutes.”

“This particularly vile action—a form of vandalism on Wikipedia—is something Wikipedia volunteers have experience with,” a spokesperson for Wikimedia said in a statement. “Over the years, a number of tools and processes have been developed to quickly spot and revert vandalism on the site. Most vandalism on Wikipedia is corrected within five minutes, as we saw today.”

The spokesperson added the volunteer administrators on Wikipedia had blocked the account responsible for the vandalism and will “further evaluate the situation to see if additional recourse is needed.”

This week’s top technology stories

Indigenous TikTokers say they’ve been banned after speaking out against oil pipeline
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Buffalo police purchased high-tech lassos with mental health grant
Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene posed for photo with Capitol rioter
Notorious far-right political operative appears to be behind new ‘MAGACOIN’ cryptocurrency
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 16, 2021, 1:18 pm CDT

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich