Far-right figures claim U.S. will soon start war with Russia to keep Biden in power

A recent claim by Tucker Carlson that the U.S. could start a “hot war” with Russia has devolved into conspiracies that President Joe Biden would attack Moscow as a way of securing victory in the 2024 election.

🚨 Tucker Carlson Says There Will Be a Hot War w/ Russia Within the Next Year



"They can't lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They're not going to do COVID again…They're going to go to war with Russia is what they're going to do. There will be a hot war… pic.twitter.com/SlVxQDtzeL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 30, 2023

“They can’t lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They’re not going to do COVID again,” Carlson said, despite the fact that a number of his supporters do believe that.

“They’re going to go to war with Russia is what they’re going to do. There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia within the next year … They need to declare war footing in order to assume war powers in order to win,” Carlson said.

While wartime presidents do often get reelected, the idea of a war was spun into something even more sinster: Biden killing off swaths of young men just to prevent them from voting.

Right wing operative Jack Posobiec on X said yesterday that the alleged motivation for war against Russia was to “get rid of military-age” American men because they’re more likely to support former President Donald Trump in 2024.

They’d launch America into war with Russia just to get rid of military-age American males who are more likely to support Trump — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2023

When someone called it a “reprehensible tweet,” Posobiec’s backers said it’s “objectively true.”

The conspiracy was met with belief from Trump fans.

“They can’t have real men around,” commented @texan_maga.

“Sad thing is, it’s the truth,” said @populistrevolt2.

Others, though, were slightly more skeptical.

“Look at this batshit crazy stuff,” commented @WatchdogSFMF. “‘They’ will start a ‘war’ to eradicate likely DJT supporters. How nuts does it have to get before folks realize how nutty that is.”

Mike Cernovich, another reactionary commentator close to Posobiec, doubted that America would be able to raise an army even if it did go to war with Russia.

“They purged a bunch of these guys for not taking the vaccine,” he said. “Now their grand plan is … a draft? There’s 0% chance that any patriotic American would fall for a Gulf of Tonkin / WMD’s in Iraq hoax. The [vaccine] mandate created quite the pickle for the regime.”

Another commenter also saw election fraud angle in the prospect of such a war.

“Then make them vote by absentee ballots that never make it back to be counted,” said @D0gWylie.

Donald Trump Jr., in response to Carlson, said that the deep state was trying to put his father in jail to keep the war machine rolling.

This is one of the main reasons the Deep State Globalists want to put my father in jail. They know if he is President that he will immediately put an end to their plans to start World War 3 with Russia over Ukraine. https://t.co/fP1fk4fM63 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2023

Trump promised to deliver a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of becoming president again. Ukraine would continue receiving aid, he said though, if Russia continued the war after he made a deal.

But would a mass slaughter of American troops aid Biden? According to a Military Times report, more active duty military support Biden over Trump, so that masterplan could theoretically backfire.

While there doesn’t appear to be much proof of the U.S. ramping up to invade Russia, Carlson said the “evidence” was clear, and that a Gulf of Tonkin-type event would not surprise him.

“I would bet my house on it,” Carlson added. “We are going to war with Russia.”