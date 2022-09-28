Customer shares ‘warning’ about Walmart’s self-checkout technology after cake doesn’t scan, accuses her of stealing

A TikToker is warning shoppers of new antitheft protections at Walmart in a viral video.

In the video, which has amassed over 1.4 million views, TikToker Abigail Vázquez talks about her experience at the Walmart self-checkout. Vázquez picked up a discounted tiramisu cake in the bakery section of the store and attempted to scan it at the self-checkout, but could not due to the barcode being partly peeled off, she said.

“I tried to scan it, and it didn’t work,” she said. “So I just put it in my bag.”

She then tries to scan her other items, but the self-checkout alerts her that a Walmart team member is on the way. When the team member gets there and puts her ID numbers in to help Vázquez, it alerts the team member that Vázquez was stealing and shows the video from the overhead camera of Vázquez putting the cake in her bag without properly scanning it.

Vázquez said the woman kindly asked her how many items she had in the bag and said the register didn’t pick up on the cake. The team member then scanned the cake, which scanned properly on the first attempt according to Vázquez.

Some users in the comments said they work for similar stores and never rat out people who steal.

“Ok but I feel awkward when I catch people stealing,” one user wrote. “scan my code and walk away and just act like I didn’t understand why it said you was stealing.”

“As someone who works at Walmart I would’ve acted like I ain’t seen it 😭 don’t get paid enough for alldat 🤣,” wrote another.

Others were quick to empathize with Vázquez.

“THATS SO EMBARRASSING😭😭” one user wrote.

“nooo i’d never show my face againn😭,” wrote another.

“Not it scanning for her 💀,” another said.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment. It is unclear whether this is a new security feature or one that has previously existed.