Vivek Ramaswamy’s demand for ‘paternity tests’ instead of access to abortion ripped apart

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy stirred debate online after suggesting that “sexual responsibility for men” should be further codified into law after his home state of Ohio voted in support of abortion rights.
While speaking on Tuesday with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Ramaswamy expressed his disappointment in Ohio’s decision and instead argued in support of making men more legally responsible for parenthood.
“A missing lever that we really ought to embrace on the right is greater sexual responsibility for men, codified in the law, in an era of genetic paternity tests: put more of a burden, financially and otherwise, on the father when it’s a confirmed paternity test,” he said.
Ramaswamy’s remarks drew criticism from those who noted that his stance still challenged abortion rights.
“Vivek Ramaswamy is on CNN saying we need to codify into the Constitution greater sexual responsibility for men, instead of allowing women a right to abortion,” one user wrote. “I just can’t with these ppl. He is not a serious person.”
Some jokingly supported Ramaswamy’s comments given their belief that such a stance would only further harm anti-abortion advocates in the polls.
“Vivek Ramaswamy is on CNN right now and is saying he thinks the answer for Republican’s post-Roe problem is by codifying sexual responsibility for men,” another said. “Great idea! Keep saying that!”
Others argued that such laws are already in place and that Ramaswamy’s statement was entirely nonsensical.
“Don’t they already do this? People have to pay child support and get in trouble when they don’t,” one commenter said.
“I’d love to see the legislative language around that ‘codification,'” another wrote.
Many also joked that Ramaswamy was making thinly veiled references to vasectomies.
“Ok, reversible vasectomy for all men until they are ready to take the responsibility of breeding,” an X user wrote. “That seems responsible.”
“Great idea, compulsory vasectomies for all males on their 16th birthday,” a second user added.
Despite his opposition to the vote in Ohio, Ramaswamy ultimately said that abortion should be a states rights issue.