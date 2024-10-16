Trump fan dubbed potential third ‘assassin’ sues sheriff for inventing fake ‘heroic narrative’

Vem Miller, the 49-year-old man arrested this weekend on weapons charges outside a Donald Trump rally in California, is suing the local sheriff for defamation over suggestions he was planning to assassinate the former president.

The suit was filed against Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, the sheriff’s department, and the county on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Nevada.

Miller, who was also accused of being a sovereign citizen after being found in possession of a homemade license plate as well as numerous driver’s licenses and passports in different names, is represented by Nevada-based attorney and Republican National Committeewoman Sigal Chattah.

Chattah claims in the suit that Bianco “intentionally, maliciously & with a blatant disregard for the truth, wanted to create a narrative so as to be viewed as a ‘heroic’ Sheriff.”

Bianco stated during a press conference after Miller’s arrest that he “was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine” before adding that his deputies likely prevented a “third assassination attempt.”

The lawsuit notes that Miller, who is facing two gun-related misdemeanor charges, posed no danger to Trump and is not facing any federal charges as a result, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Miller also denied claims from Bianco that he was found with a fake VIP pass to the rally. The lawsuit says Miller was given “expedited special entry passes” by the Trump campaign. However, according to HuffPost reporter Brandi Buchman, the Trump campaign said it never provided credentials to Miller.

Chattah says that despite Miller being cleared by both the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI, Bianco continues to stick by his story.

“Instead of apologizing to Miller for the false accusations made against him, Defendant Bianco compounded [Defendants’] misconduct, perpetuated a boisterous and delusional narrative that has caused irreparable harm to Miller’s character and reputation,” she writes in the suit.

Prior to the suit being filed, Bianco dismissed Miller’s legal threats and argued he did not “regret anything” in terms of his actions.

“I’m not sure what he’s going to sue about. He showed up to a Trump rally in a secondary checkpoint in an unregistered vehicle with fake license plates, multiple IDs and guns,” Bianco said. “We arrested him for those. He can sue whatever he wants.”

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Miller also argued that his illegal possession of firearms was covered by the First Amendment.

“In observance of my 1st Amendment rights, I carry firearms in my truck,” he said.

Miller describes himself as a journalist and an avid Trump supporter, an assertion backed up by his social media behavior, where he pals around with numerous pro-Trump figures.

