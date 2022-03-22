Spirit airlines woman at counter (l) Spirit airlines twin men yelling hands pointing (r)

‘Viking Karens’: Blonde twins berate Spirit Airlines staffer, boast about Fox News appearances in viral TikTok

They called an airline employee a 'c*nt.'

Published Mar 22, 2022

A pair of viral TikToks shows twins berating an airline staffer for reportedly refusing to let them on a flight. In what some believe to be a reference to acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse, one twin asked, “Where’s that Wisconsin kid?”

The TikToks were posted by Lmfao (@skkkkrrrttttt1233). Lmfao said that the twins were booted from a very early morning Spirit Airlines flight out of Chicago, Illinois. It appears they became enraged because their tickets were canceled.

In the first part, one of the twins shouts at a staffer, “We were the first ones in line!” The other calls the staffer a “cunt” as his brother continues asking why their tickets were canceled.

“Yo, fuck you,” says one.

In the second part, they continue yelling obscenities at the Spirit employee, whom they call a “bitch,” “loser,” and a “liberal.”

Addressing either a spectator or the staffer, one says, “You looking for a spotlight in the media? You ain’t gonna get it, motherfucker. Trust me, I’ve been on Fox News twice.”

His brother admonishes him to “stop it” as they walk away.

“Where’s that Wisconsin kid,” the other twin adds as they leave the waiting area.

“He’s talking about Rittenhouse!” wrote someone in the comments.

The TikToks have hundreds of thousands of views.

People in the comments thoroughly dragged the twins’ behavior, wardrobe, and appearance.

The comments were littered with references to Nelson, a 1990s band led by male twins with similarly long blond locks. “Looks like Nelson was late to their next state fair gig,” reads one such comment.

Others brought up Hanson, another 1990s band comprising blonde brothers (though no twins).

“Hanson brothers got it rough these days,” wrote one.

Another person described them as “Viking Karens.”

Many clowned on the two for wearing matching Playstation shirts.

“As a twin, the fact that they’re matching is HYSTERICAL,” said one.

“Welcome to the no fly list forever,” commented one person in an opinion many shared.

