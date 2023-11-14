Why Tucker Carlson is the new online favorite to be Trump’s 2024 running mate

Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being floated among right-wing social media circles as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“At first, it sounds a little loopy. But upon further thought … Besides Trump himself, nobody enjoys the base’s trust the way Tucker Carlson does,” conservative commentator and Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk said Friday. “Nobody else intuitively understands their values, their priorities, or their worries the way they do.”

Kirk added that Carlson is “battle-tested” and able “to imitate Trump’s rhetorical style.”

“If something were to happen to President Trump, God forbid, is there anyone we’d trust more than Tucker Carlson to carry the conservative mantle into the future?” Kirk said.

Trump himself said he would consider Carlson as a possible running mate because “he’s got great common sense,” and support for the idea has only grown since the duo attended Saturday night’s UFC 295 match together.

“Trump-Carlson 2024. I like the ring of it,” mused longtime Trump ally Roger Stone in response to video of Carlson and Trump entering the fight’s audience.

Trump-Carlson 2024. I like the ring of it. https://t.co/KyPHvrbI1T — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 12, 2023

Multiple users on X shared the same entrance video along with captions like “Trump/Carlson 2024, start the rumors” and “Trump-Carlson 2024!”

“Chills,” captioned conservative influencer Eric Spracklen of the video. Spracklen surveyed his followers in a post Monday about their thoughts on the possible ticket, which received many affirmative responses.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)—who earlier this year was reportedly gunning to be Trump’s VP pick—voiced her support for a Trump-Carlson ticket as well.

“I agree with you Charlie. There’s no one better than Tucker Carlson!!” she wrote Friday in response to Kirk’s post.

As Trump has maintained a robust lead over other 2024 Republican presidential candidates, questions about who he’d choose as his running mate have continued to swirl.

CQ-Roll Call Elections Analyst Nathan Gonzales surmised in September that Trump’s pick will likely end up being South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; Arizona Republican and current Senate candidate Kari Lake; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who just dropped his presidential bid; current presidential candidate Nikki Haley; or Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

“Republicans don’t prioritize diversity like Democrats do, but it’s hard to believe the Republican Party is going to march into the 2024 general election with a ticket composed of two white guys,” Gonzales wrote.

Trump has previously suggested he doesn’t see a possible running mate among the crowd of primary rivals. He has also stated he likes “the concept” of selecting a female running mate “but we’re going to pick the best person.”