‘Absolute worst pictures’: Trump fumes ‘Fox and Friends’ intentionally uses bad ‘orange’ image of him

Former President Donald Trump complained about “Fox and Friends” using an unflattering photo, claiming the show “purposely shows[s] the absolute worst pictures” of him.

“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!” Trump wrote Thursday morning. “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back.”

“They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!” he added, referencing his warning that he may skip the first Republican presidential primary debate.

Trump’s post may have had unintended consequences, as it motivated some to search out the unflattering image in question while it prompted other critics to share not-so-great photos of Trump.

“Streisand Effect made me google ‘big orange Trump chin pulled back’ and yes, LOL. Thanks, chief,” tweeted one user.

“Total Streisand Effect,” wrote another person.

“You know what to do,” tweeted one anti-Trump account with another image of him.

“Try this one,” wrote someone else about a different photo.

It’s not the first time Trump has expressed discontent with the show—which one of his lawyers appeared on this week.

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side,'” Trump wrote on Truth Social last July. “They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT.”

While it was not immediately clear what poll Trump was referring to on Thursday, Fox News released a survey Wednesday night that showed President Joe Biden beating Trump by three points in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up.