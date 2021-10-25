Trump Jr. sells shirt that says ‘Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people’

Donald Trump Jr. was selling shirts that said “GUNS DON’T KILL PEOPLE ALEC BALDWIN KILLS PEOPLE” in his online merch store on Monday, although it appears the listing has since been removed.

Don Jr is selling these shirts for $27.99 on his website. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/K8fFCzsRj7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 24, 2021

The shirts refer to an accident that happened last week on the set of the movie Rust. Baldwin, a lead actor in the film, fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film’s director with a prop gun he was told only had blanks inside.

The accident is still under investigation and Baldwin is cooperating with law enforcement.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Trump Jr.’s shirts, which were being sold for $27.99, were a play on the anti-gun-control slogan, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

He shared an image of the shirts, and a link to his shop, on his Instagram stories. He also shared a photoshop of Baldwin wearing one.

“Totally fucking classless move from a totally classless fucking individual from a totally fucking classless family,” said one Twitter user.

Donald Trump Jr is selling these shirts as a way to get back at Alec Baldwin for years of SNL impersonations of his father. Totally fucking classless move from a totally classless fucking individual from a totally fucking classless family. pic.twitter.com/J67dkw38H3 — Earl (@EMC_III) October 25, 2021

Though Trump Jr.’s listing was removed, similar knock-offs have already been listed in various online stores.