Truth Social explodes with AI images of Jesus protecting Trump from assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump was protected by the intercession of angels and even had a bullet pushed away by the hand of Jesus Christ, according to the AI art flooding Truth Social, as posters celebrate the former president’s escape from a brush with death over the weekend.

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump with a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle in what the FBI has deemed an assassination attempt. One of the bullets he shot hit Trump’s ear. One audience member, Corey Comperatore, was killed, and two others were wounded.

Trump told media on Sunday that he was surprised just how close he came to dying.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump said, and claimed that he would have been had he not turned his head right before the shot to read a chart of statistics about illegal immigration.

“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here,” Trump said.

On Truth Social, Trump Media’s flagship social media platform, that sentiment abounds, with people posting a variety of heroic and religious-styled art, many of which look AI-generated, praising Trump’s near-escape from the assassin’s bullet.

One viral image of a flag at the rally that tangled itself into what some said was the shape of an angel prompted posts claiming divine intercession. “God Said ‘Not Today,’” one person captioned the image in their post.

“God is protecting ‘His David’ President Donald J Trump and all of the Trump Family!!” posted @JPesnell, a reference to the Biblical King of Israel who killed Goliath before conquering Jerusalem in service to the God of the Old Testament.

“The hand of divine intervention is on Him,” added @EllanaLeCroy.

Other posters cast Trump’s triumph as being part of an apocalyptic struggle between good and evil, posting art of Jesus confronting Satan in holy combat.

“It was only by the Grace of God that Our President in waiting was not murdered on Saturday,” posted @hvnbown, captioning a depiction of one such battle scene.

“Enough Said … amen,” added @DanDupont over a viral drawing of a ghost-like Jesus waving a bullet away from Trump’s head.

Another viral image showed a drawing of the Archangel Michael standing behind Trump protecting him while he spoke.

“They ARE running scared as DJT only gets more powerful even with all their snares and arrows directly from the pit of Hell via Ancient Principalities using willing wee small minded souls. GOD always wins!” posted @DKBAdams over the image in a post titled “Trump Is our David,VICTORY!!!”

In the wake of the assassination attempt, other posters adopted the slogan “grazed but unfazed” after a viral post by the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate claimed that God allowed the bullet to graze Trump to him an opportunity to show the “FIGHT in him.”

Tate said, “Trump passed with flying colors … Imagine shooting a man with your last bullet AND HE STANDS THERE UNFAZED.”

“So sorry you guys have to go through this. Your husband is a hero to the people who love this country. Grazed and unfazed. Bulletproof,” posted @WeThePeoplex45 in response to a statement from Trump’s wife Melania reacting to the assassination attempt.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.