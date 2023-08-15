Donald Trump speaking in front of blue background (l) Donald Trump Tweet 'A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of the next week in...' (r)

‘One letter off from the word he desperately wants to use’: Trump’s post-indictment tirade accused of racist undertones

It began trending on Twitter Tuesday.

Posted on Aug 15, 2023

Former President Donald Trump railed against the 41-count indictment brought against him and 18 of his allies on Monday, posting on Truth Social that the Fulton County DA’s decision to charge him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election was part of a “WITCH HUNT.”

But one post criticizing the indictment has caught the attention of Trump opponents, who expressed skepticism about the intent of his message.

On Tuesday morning, Trump wrote that he will present an “irrefutable” report about election fraud that he alleges took place in Georgia next Monday.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION,” Trump wrote. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

After Trump’s post, “riggers” began trending on Twitter/X. Some alleged that that wasn’t what Trump meant and it was racist code—veering awfully close to a slur—while others cracked jokes about his usage of the word.

“He wrote ‘RIGGERS’ but [we] know what he really meant,” wrote film producer and former Clinton aide Keith Boykin.

“I can’t read ‘RIGGERS’ without immediately imagining Scooby-Doo in a Klan hood,” joked a second person.

One user surmised Trump would eventually have a Freudian slip if he continued calling people riggers.

A search of the term “riggers” on both Truth Social and an archive of Trump’s Twitter indicated that Tuesday was the first time he had used the word on social media.

*First Published: Aug 15, 2023, 10:38 am CDT

