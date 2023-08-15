‘One letter off from the word he desperately wants to use’: Trump’s post-indictment tirade accused of racist undertones

Former President Donald Trump railed against the 41-count indictment brought against him and 18 of his allies on Monday, posting on Truth Social that the Fulton County DA’s decision to charge him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election was part of a “WITCH HUNT.”

But one post criticizing the indictment has caught the attention of Trump opponents, who expressed skepticism about the intent of his message.

On Tuesday morning, Trump wrote that he will present an “irrefutable” report about election fraud that he alleges took place in Georgia next Monday.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION,” Trump wrote. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

After Trump’s post, “riggers” began trending on Twitter/X. Some alleged that that wasn’t what Trump meant and it was racist code—veering awfully close to a slur—while others cracked jokes about his usage of the word.

“He wrote ‘RIGGERS’ but [we] know what he really meant,” wrote film producer and former Clinton aide Keith Boykin.

He wrote “RIGGERS” but what know what he really meant. https://t.co/OiFHMZwtk2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 15, 2023

“I can’t read ‘RIGGERS’ without immediately imagining Scooby-Doo in a Klan hood,” joked a second person.

I can't read "RIGGERS" without immediately imagining Scooby-Doo in a Klan hood pic.twitter.com/gqUstFs69c — Tallter (@TheTallter) August 15, 2023

I’m just getting a feeling that “riggers” is a stand-in for another word he’s DYING to use! https://t.co/2sDQV21CtM — Semi-pro Snarkist 🇺🇦 (@cracraft_teresa) August 15, 2023

"RIGGERS" is one letter off from the word he desperately wants to use, pic.twitter.com/LK6AeJd3lq — 🇺🇦🏴‍☠️Abortion Advocate Wisco🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Wisco) August 15, 2023

If he starts calling people "riggers," I give it a week before we have a Freudian slip of the n-word. pic.twitter.com/IvzXVk58vY — Warren (@swd2) August 15, 2023

One user surmised Trump would eventually have a Freudian slip if he continued calling people riggers.

A search of the term “riggers” on both Truth Social and an archive of Trump’s Twitter indicated that Tuesday was the first time he had used the word on social media.