When leaving Trump Tower on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump was photographed waving to onlookers, revealing that he has multiple cuts or scrapes on his hand.

Trump is in New York for his trial determining damages Trump must pay to E. Jean Carroll who sued him for defamation. Carroll also sued him for sexual assault in a different case, which Trump was found liable for.

In the images, three cuts, burns, or scapes on his right hand were visible on camera

Speculation surrounding the state of his hand has erupted online. Some saw the cuts as proof of his declining health, while others surmised, without evidence, the cuts were the result of a tantrum or self-harm.

They look more like little cuts to me. Like if you slammed your hand on something glass or similar when you were mad, & it broke & cut you!

X users also name-dropped diagnoses like herpes and leprosy, both of which are characterized by sores on one’s body. It is possible to get herpes near one’s fingernails and cuticles; leprosy still exists but is rare.

Regardless of the origins of his palm ailments, Project Lincoln co-founder Reed Galen used the now-viral photo of Trump’s hand to make a plea against re-electing him.

“Do you want this man (and whatever is growing on his hand) anywhere near the ship of state?” Galen tweeted.

After Trump’s wave that made waves, his behavior at the Carroll trial threatened to get him removed from the courtroom—which would be antithetical to what he says his motives are regarding the case on Truth Social.

“I feel an obligation to be at every moment of this ridiculous trial because we have a seething and hostile Clinton-appointed Judge” Trump posted. “Who suffers from a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”