Instead of relishing in massive Iowa win, Trump goes back to bashing E. Jean Carroll online

Former President Donald Trump blasted E. Jean Carroll on Truth Social this morning following his caucus win in Iowa.

Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in 1996, according to a 2023 Manhattan jury. But that isn’t the end of his legal woes.

A different case found Trump defamed Carroll, and the former president returns to court in New York City today to fight over what damages in the case might be.

The former president should be riding the high of his victory in last night’s Iowa Republican caucuses, but that didn’t stop him from spending the morning posting on Truth Social about Carroll.

“After a historic win in Iowa, I am going to the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!),” Trump posted. “Naturally, it starts right after Iowa, and during the very important New Hampshire Primary where, despite their sinister attempts, I will be tonight! It is a giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives. I had no idea who this woman was. PURE FICTION!”

In a later post, Trump seemed to clarify what he meant by “celebrity lines don’t count.” “A photo line does not count,” he said.

Trump appears to be referencing that the two were photographed together at an NBC party during the 1980s.

Trump also posted reported information about Carroll on Truth Social, in particular referencing a 2019 Vanity Fair profile in which Carroll says she sexually harassed Roger Ailes and calls herself a “hideous woman.” Ailes, who died in 2017, was the former CEO of Fox News and accused of sexually abusing his female employees.

He also shared clips of Carroll speaking and screenshots of her old tweets regarding sex.

“How do you know your ‘unwanted sexual advance’ is unwanted,” Carroll tweeted in 2015, “until you advance it?”

Trump was already found guilty of defamation in this case, this current trial is to see how much the former president will pay in damages.