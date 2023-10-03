Trump posts ‘Truth’ making up claim judge’s clerk in fraud trial is dating Chuck Schumer—while sitting in the courtroom with her

Former president Donald Trump was in court today for an appearance in the New York City fraud case against him and his sons over alleged misrepresenting valuations of his real estate empire. And while Trump sat at the defense bench, he was also apparently on Truth Social, a social network that he owns, posting attacks against one of the judge’s clerks.

“Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, which he owns a controlling stake. “How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!” Attached to the Truth was a link to Greenfield’s Instagram account, as well as a screenshot of a tweet with a picture of Greenfield and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

It’s unclear where the claim Greenfield was dating Schumer came from. Schumer has been married to Iris Weinshall, the chief operating officer for the New York Public Library, since 1980.

Greenfield “is literally in the courtroom with him,” Kyle Cheney, a reporter for Politico posted on X.

Trump, on Truth Social, is attacking Judge Engoron's *clerk," — who is literally in the courtroom with him — while calling her "Chuck Schumer's girlfriend" and posting a link to her Instagram account.



“She is sitting next to the judge and virtually directly in front of Trump, facing him,” said Erica Orden, another Politico reporter.

She is sitting next to the judge and virtually directly in front of Trump, facing him. https://t.co/NpOsgHBZwV — erica orden (@eorden) October 3, 2023

Greenfield is one of Engoron’s law clerks. According to her Linkedin account, she’s worked for Engoron for a little over four years. Before that she was senior counsel in the Special Litigation Unit of the New York City Law Department for almost six years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James brought charges against the Trumps for both inflating Donald Trump’s net worth while at the same time taking measures to lower the amount of taxes he needs to pay. The judge presiding over the case, Arthur Engoron, ruled on Tuesday that Trump and the family business had committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets.

Engoron will also pass a verdict on the case rather than a jury. Trump had the right to a jury trial, but his lawyers never asserted it in the leadup to the trial, reported the Messenger.

Trump attacked the judge yesterday, saying that he thought it was “very unfair I don’t have a jury.”

Trump quickly deleted the post attacking Greenfield, but not before thousands of his supporters on Truth Social jumped to his support.

“80+ Million and growing MAGA patriots are getting even more pissed off right now,” said @TexasTibb.dS

“Alison R. Greenfield running the case against Trump,” said @jeanmars.

“Democrats are coordinating all this LAWFARE against President Trump. I’m stating the obvious, you already knew that,” replied @LibertyRose67.

“Because she is a commie,” @JulieSlensbyO said.

But others pointed out that because Greenfield is a clerk, she probably won’t have much influence on the judge’s decision.

“She makes NO rulings,” @Floridawoman11636 said. “She’s his clerk.”

Trump was hit with a gag order prohibiting him from “posting emailing or speaking publicly about any of [Judge Engoron’s] staff” a few hours after he first made the post, reported Orden. It was the judge himself who ordered that Trump delete the post earlier in the day.