The defeat of Republicans backed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Tuesday in Virginia’s General Assembly elections is being celebrated not only by Democrats but by supporters of former President Donald Trump as well.

Youngkin had vowed to push for a 15-week abortion ban, as well as other conservative policies had his party won full control of the state legislature, a goal Youngkin believed was very obtainable.

“MAJOR victory for LGBTQ+ rights, trans rights, and abortion rights in Virginia tonight, where Democrats have won the senate,” X user Erin Reed wrote. “At Youngkin rallies, canvassers handed out anti-trans messages spreading fear of trans students. Anti-trans politics do not win elections.”

MAJOR victory for LGBTQ+ rights, trans rights, and abortion rights in Virginia tonight, where Democrats have won the senate.



At Youngkin rallies, canvassers handed out anti-trans messages spreading fear of trans students.



Anti-trans politics do not win elections. https://t.co/swAu5Cvwnx pic.twitter.com/lBjrnSUKw7 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) November 8, 2023

Democrats won both the House of Delegates and the state Senate last night, a surprising victory given how confident Youngkin and the Virginia GOP had been in its election predictions.

Trump fans, on the other hand, have also been cheering Youngkin’s failure, given that a victory and full control of Virginia may have given him a number of big policy wins, potentially leading him to enter the 2024 presidential race.

Youngkin’s long been speculated as a potential GOP rival to Trump, who could be more palatable to centrists and less-hardline Republicans.

But Trump fans took it to mean anything not MAGA wouldn’t win.

“Glenn Youngkin told Virginia GOP candidates to reject MAGA principles. On election night, Youngkin & his Fox News allies suffered a humiliating loss. It’s time for the GOP and its donors to accept MAGA rule. MAGA is the only way for Republicans to win,” wrote @TheCharlesDowns.

Glenn Youngkin told Virginia GOP candidates to reject MAGA principles. On election night, Youngkin & his Fox News allies suffered a humiliating lose. It’s time for the GOP and its donors to accept MAGA rule. MAGA is the only way for Republicans to win.

pic.twitter.com/1dVX76CxRe — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 8, 2023

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer was just one of countless users who argued that Youngkin’s political career was now over.

“JUST IN: @GlennYoungkin’s political career is over,” Loomer wrote. “Democrats just won back control of the Virginia House of Delegates, flipping the GOP majority and giving them control of both chambers. Glenn Youngkin is a joke. I called it….”

JUST IN:@GlennYoungkin’s political career is over.



Democrats just won back control of the Virginia House of Delegates, flipping the GOP majority and giving them control of both chambers.



Glenn Youngkin is a joke.



I called it…. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

The stunning loss also produced countless memes aimed at mocking Youngkin’s likely reaction.

“Glenn Youngkin watching the Virginia election results,” one user wrote above a video of a child crying.

Glenn Youngkin watching the Virginia election results pic.twitter.com/vCBz8sLT3k — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 8, 2023

Some Republicans, however, were less than thrilled and argued that celebration among conservatives showed just how devoted they have become to Trump.

“Team Trump was literally stating publicly that they wanted Republicans to lose in Virginia so it would hurt any potential political aspirations that Glenn Youngkin might have,” one user noted.

Team Trump was literally stating publicly that they wanted Republicans to lose in Virginia so it would hurt any potential political aspirations that Glenn Youngkin might have. pic.twitter.com/eIDUlEQZ3a — Tater🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) November 8, 2023

Democrats also scored victories in Ohio by voting for a measure to enshrine a constitutionally protected right to abortion. In Kentucky, the Democratic governor beat out his Republican challenger, who had deep ties to Trump.