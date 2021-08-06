TikToker finds a ‘UFO’ in her backyard—commenters see a disturbing blinking eye in it

TikToker @allymurray222 caught the attention of conspiracy theory TikTok when she posted about a “UFO” she found in her backyard. Now, some people claim to have seen a blinking eye inside it.

In the video, Ally stands in the middle of a forest, which is part of her backyard. She says it extends for miles, which is why she’s only just found the UFO, which seems to have been there a while. It’s invited conspiracy theorists on TikTok to help her identify what it is. The look is distinctly like a UFO from a children’s cartoon. It’s the classic broader in the middle disc, all in a shade of greyish beige. But it’s also small enough that aliens would have to be only a few inches tall to fit inside it. Even the hatches look like what you’d expect from a classic aliens-come-to-earth movie.

@allymurray222 Reply to @laurensalvesen I think it’s a bunker or something?? Someone tell me what that hole is for tho ♬ original sound – Ally

In a second video, Ally clarifies that the object is surrounded by nothing but trees for a mile on all sides and that it’s attached to the ground. Despite its supposed isolation, at least one person had already found it and painted a mushroom on the side.

Ally also showed her viewers the inside of the object, filled with rocks and water and a mystery hole on one side that she asks viewers to help her identify. Her theory on the object was that it was a bunker of some kind, but viewers have also suggested the top of a silo or water tower, a closed-up mine, an old satellite dish, and even the prop from a movie.

One commenter claimed to know exactly what it was: a fake UFO made from two satellites welded together. Apparently, she knows several people who make them and leave them around in order to “mess with people”.

@allymurray222 Reply to @veggie.reggie.id #ufo I move next week, so I want to know what this is ♬ original sound – Ally

By the third video, however, things started to get a little strange(r) as some people claimed to see a blinking eye under the hole that Ally points to with a stick.

It’s freaked out commenters.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ally and will update if she responds.