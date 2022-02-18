Internet sleuths are coming to the defense of an Amazon driver after a TikToker says they stole her package

A TikTok user has accused an Amazon driver of stealing her delivery. But viewers are skeptical that the allegation is actually true.

In a clip uploaded last weekend, TikTok user @katherineruix shared footage of a delivery driver that she says left an empty package on her porch.

The TikTok, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, shows surveillance video of the driver appearing to confirm the delivery by taking a photo of the package outside her home,

But @katherineruix claims that the driver only pretended to take the picture and that she never received a notification about the delivery. Not only that, @katherineruix alleged that the box had already been opened and was empty inside.

Yet viewers are convinced that something is amiss. In dozens of comments, TikTok users say that they believe the video was staged.

One top-rated comment, which referred to @katherineruix as a “Karen,” argued that the box clearly wasn’t empty or open when being dropped off.

“Lies and deceit!” the commenter said. “Shame!!!!!”

Others argued that the method of theft didn’t seem to add up either.

“If he wanted to steal your package all he had to do is mark it as missing on his app,” another user added. “[A]nd not even get out of his van.”

Some even claimed that the package’s movement indicated that it was never truly empty.

“You wanna know how I know you lying?” one user asked. “Look at the box bounce wen [sic] it lands try doing that with an empty box it won’t bounce cuz it’s to [sic] light.”

In response to the skepticism, @katherineruix released a follow-up video in which she pushed back against claims that she fabricated the incident.

In the video, @katherineruix claims she spent 30 minutes on the phone with Amazon in an attempt to

“The guy opened the box from the bottom, not all the way, pulled the perfume and then delivered it,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @katherineruix for comment but did not receive a reply.

Although some users began to believe @katherineruix’s version of events, many continued to doubt her story.

In yet another follow-up video, @katherineruix shared what she claimed was the footage of her seeing the package for the first time outside of her home.

The video includes several still images of @katherineruix holding the package, one of which appears to prove that the seal on the bottom of the package was broken.

Once again, users were quick to push back on @katherineruix by demanding that she release actual footage as opposed to still images. Others noticed that time stamps on the video appeared to indicate that some of the clips were 10 minutes apart.

“It took you 10 minutes to pick it up and walk inside?” one user asked.

The Daily Dot sent an inquiry to Amazon regarding @katherineruix’s allegations but did not hear back.

Firing back, @katherineruix released what appeared to be uncut footage of her bringing the package inside.

The video has yet to garner many views or a significant response from users. Without any further evidence available, the mystery of the Amazon package still remains.