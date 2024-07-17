On Saturday, a lone shooter attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. After Trump was shot in the ear, he was quickly rushed offstage by Secret Service agents.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, TikTok user @brittandruski said she figured out why one of the Secret Service agents with Trump at the Pennsylvania rally looked so familiar.

She recognized one of the agents as Steven Barbosa, the man who went viral for lip-syncing to Kevin Gates’ “Thinking with My Dick” in 2022.

Her video received almost 6 million views.

The man @brittandruski thought was Barbosa is shown next to Trump wearing sunglasses in many photographs of the event.

But Barbosa is not a Secret Service agent. He works in wealth management, as stated on his Instagram profile. Since going viral on TikTok in 2022, he regularly posts about his life and jokes about the famous video.

According to comments on @brittandruski’s TikTok, she wasn’t the only one who mixed up the two.

“Omg,” one commenter wrote. “Immediately thought this the moment I saw it on the news !!!”

“I said the same as soon as I saw this!!!” another person said.

Other posters had the same idea, with videos comparing the two racking up nearly a half-million views.

Some correctly weren’t convinced.

“It’s not him!” a commenter said. “But his brother from anotha motha.”

Since the assassination attempt, the Secret Service has come under fire for not properly securing the area surrounding the rally. The gunman who shot Trump, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was on a nearby rooftop that should have been covered by Secret Service agents, sources familiar with the agency’s operations said.

But at least the agency didn’t hire a TikTok star.

